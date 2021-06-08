John Joseph Benedino

Oct. 29, 1931 - June 4, 2021

MONTICELLO - John Joseph Benedino, 89, died at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Pontiac, his birthplace, on Thursday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 E. Howard St., Pontiac, IL. with Father David Sabel officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, 413 N. Main St., Pontiac (across from the church). Burial will be in St . Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac.

His wife, Marilyn, will receive Monticello area friends on Wednesday, June 9th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at their home, 802 Adams Court, Monticello, IL.

Memorials may be accorded to St . Mary's Catholic School, 414 N. Main, Pontiac, IL, or Carle Cancer Institute, Lymphoma Research, 509 W. University Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.

John was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Pontiac, a son of Louis P. and Jenny M. (Calcio) Benedino. He married Marilyn E. (Seiler) Benedino on October 15, 1960 in Metamora, IL. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn in Monticello, IL. He was preceded in death by three brothers, six sisters, and three siblings who died in infancy.

John graduated from Pontiac Township High School and served our country in the U.S. Navy, from 1952 to 1956 on the west coast and in Japan. After military service, John attended Barber College in Peoria, IL. and operated his own shop in Pontiac. John and Marilyn made their home in Pontiac. John then ventured into the tech field, developing an IBM based manufacturing cost accounting system for Roof Manufacturing, Pontiac. He later worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., and then General Telephone Company in Lincoln, IL, and in Monticello, IL. His final endeavor was in Telecommunications for the University of Illinois, from 1986 to retirement in 1997. John and Marilyn had a sizable vegetable garden for 59 of their 60 years of life together. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to several dance clubs wherever they lived. John had a talent for design. He drew the house plans for a new home in Pontiac. In his latest years he created many original designs for knit sweaters. In retirement, he and Marilyn enjoyed a lot of travel both in the U.S. and in foreign countries. Russia was a favorite.

John was a member of St. Philomena's Catholic Church, Monticello, IL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus earlier in life and later, the Monticello Rotary Club.

