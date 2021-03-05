John "Roger" Bossingham

July 30, 1937 - Feb. 17, 2021

RIVERSIDE - John "Roger" Bossingham, 83, of Riverside formerly of Bloomington, IL passed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood, IL.

Roger was born on July 30, 1937 in Stanford, IL, a son of Floyd and Ardis nee Patterson Bossingham. He was a dear brother of Mary Lou (late Melvin) Schuler, David (Joanne) Bossingham, and the late Vivian Joan (late Harvey) Graff.

Roger married Sandra Sue Willan on June 28, 1958. He was a devoted father of Greg (Kathy) Bossingham and Gwen (Michael) Jebb; dearest grandfather of loving grandchildren: Rachel (Anthony) Bellcourt, Nathan (Hannah) Jebb, Alexandra (Alexander) Hamilton, Luke (Kelsey) Jebb, Margaret (Brian) Flavin, Vanessa Jebb, Isaiah Jebb, Sophie Jebb and Marshall Jebb; and six great-grandchildren.

Roger graduated from Stanford High School and University of Illinois-Champaign where he studied Agronomy. He worked as an Agronomist at Edwards Soil Service in Pontiac, IL for many years before moving to Gibson City, IL and then to Bloomington, IL, where he had many different sales/management positions. Roger was a devoted Christian and active in his local church community. He was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal, IL. The last six years he (and Sandra) lived in Riverside, IL to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to College Park Christian Church, Normal, IL at www.collegeparkcc.net. Funeral services entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home to leave condolences please visit www.moravecek.com or call us at 708-447-2261.