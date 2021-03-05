Menu
John "Roger" Bossingham
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL

John "Roger" Bossingham

July 30, 1937 - Feb. 17, 2021

RIVERSIDE - John "Roger" Bossingham, 83, of Riverside formerly of Bloomington, IL passed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Loyola Hospital in Maywood, IL.

Roger was born on July 30, 1937 in Stanford, IL, a son of Floyd and Ardis nee Patterson Bossingham. He was a dear brother of Mary Lou (late Melvin) Schuler, David (Joanne) Bossingham, and the late Vivian Joan (late Harvey) Graff.

Roger married Sandra Sue Willan on June 28, 1958. He was a devoted father of Greg (Kathy) Bossingham and Gwen (Michael) Jebb; dearest grandfather of loving grandchildren: Rachel (Anthony) Bellcourt, Nathan (Hannah) Jebb, Alexandra (Alexander) Hamilton, Luke (Kelsey) Jebb, Margaret (Brian) Flavin, Vanessa Jebb, Isaiah Jebb, Sophie Jebb and Marshall Jebb; and six great-grandchildren.

Roger graduated from Stanford High School and University of Illinois-Champaign where he studied Agronomy. He worked as an Agronomist at Edwards Soil Service in Pontiac, IL for many years before moving to Gibson City, IL and then to Bloomington, IL, where he had many different sales/management positions. Roger was a devoted Christian and active in his local church community. He was a member of College Park Christian Church in Normal, IL. The last six years he (and Sandra) lived in Riverside, IL to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to College Park Christian Church, Normal, IL at www.collegeparkcc.net. Funeral services entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home to leave condolences please visit www.moravecek.com or call us at 708-447-2261.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 5, 2021.
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
So sad to hear of Roger's passing. He was a dear friend to Larry and I for many years.
Carolyn Beehn
March 6, 2021
I always enjoyed my visits with Roger & Sandy at the Lowery reunions. Sincere sympathy to the Bossing ham family.
Verma Lowery Gummerman
March 5, 2021
I had the opportunity to work with Roger on the CPCC Missions team. Roger made a difference in my world. I will pray for comfort and peace for our loss.
Robert L Harshbarger
March 5, 2021
