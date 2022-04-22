Menu
John Edward Broers
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Froelich Memorial Home
527 N Walnut St
Minonk, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Jun, 26 2022
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Minonk Bowling Lanes
John Edward Broers

Aug. 14, 1943 - April 18, 2022

MINONK - John Edward Broers, 78, of Minonk, passed away at 7:45 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence.

John was born in Pontiac, IL, on August 14, 1943, to Edward George and Marilyn Jean (Bowen) Broers. He grew up on the family farm outside of Minonk and graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1961.

Due to John's lifelong love of horses, he owned, trained, and raced many thoroughbred racehorses. In addition, John worked for Midwest Operating Engineers Local 150 for over 50-years before his retirement in May of 2002. John felt he was indeed lucky to be able to work at two jobs he truly loved.

Surviving are his brother, Fred (Lyla) Broers, Celebration, FL; two sisters: Sandra (Harold) Jurgens, Ashland, IL, Marsha Broers, Frankfurt, IL; three nieces; and significant other, Diana Halley, Minonk, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece.

Cremation has been accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Minonk Bowling Lanes, 456 N. Chestnut Street, Minonk, IL, 61760. Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, in Minonk, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 22, 2022.
