John "Coach" Coughlan

NORMAL - John "Coach" Coughlan, age 80, of Normal, IL, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Carle Bromen Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 25, 2021, at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL. Pastor Larry VanGundy and Pastor Jeff VanGothem will be officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

John was born in Chicago, IL the son of Charles and Elizabeth Coughlan. He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Susan; his two daughters: Christine (Thomas) Pollard, Naperville, IL and Carole (Dominic Demars) Coughlan, Bartlett, IL; two granddaughters, Allyssa and Emmilly Pollard; and one brother, Bill (Paula) Coughlan, AZ.

John is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tim Coughlan.

John was the Track and Cross Country Coach at Illinois State University, Normal, IL from 1977 to his retirement in 2000. He was a member of East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock, IL., and its church plant, Living Stone Communities, Bloomington, IL.

Recorded Memorial service may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com, select obituaries, Calvert & Metzler, his name and click on "Tribute Wall" or www.eastwhiteoak.church, select live stream.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Stone Communities, 306 N. Main St., 5th Floor, Bloomington, IL 61701 or Gideon's International.

