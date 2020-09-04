LINCOLN - John D. Barnard, 71, of Lincoln, died at 4:28am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield after a short illness.

A graveside service will be held at 10am Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Harmony

Cemetery, Beason, with Pastor Paul Weber, officiating. Fricke-Calvert-

Schrader funeral home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements. The family asks that those attending wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

John was the first child born to J.B. and Alice Wright Barnard on October

28, 1948 at Brokaw Hospital, Normal, Illinois. He married Janet Bressner in

1970. He later married Muriel Dahmm on April 1, 1995. She died November

16, 2012. John was blessed to find love again and married Zelma Martin on

November 17, 2018 in Atlanta, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Zelma, one sister, Betty (Paul) Duzan, Colfax and one

brother, Robert (Deborah) Barnard, Towanda. Also surviving are

stepdaughter, Jennifer (Doug Gellner) with 3 step grandsons, T.J., Kyle and

Hayden Gellner and one stepson Daniel Martin. Sister in laws, Laura

Tomlinson, Beason, Vivian (Geraldo) Valdes, and Georgia Allison, all from

Lincoln. 5 nieces and 8 nephews, Jason Duzan, Jill Johnson, Kristina Waugh,

Benjamin Barnard, Nathan Barnard, Matthew Barnard, Jason Tomlinson, Will

Tomlinson, Esther Farmer, Elise Valdes, Alejandro Valdes, Fay Allison, and

Lewis Allison along with several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, his parents, and one stepdaughter, Robin Martin

Tackett.

John graduated from Lexington High School and Illinois State University.

He served his country in the National Guard and was a member of the

Normal Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of the Good Shepherd

Lutheran Church. He was a seeds man for Jacques Seed Corn Company and

bookkeeper for Alexander Lumber. In retirement, he worked several years

at the Lincoln Park District Rec Center.

John and his beautiful bride, Zelma, would have celebrated 2 years of

marriage in November. Although their time was short, they enjoyed each

other to the fullest. John and Zelma were always holding hands and sharing

how much they loved each other. They enjoyed several nice trips including a

recent trip to Branson with family and a Caribbean cruise in February.

All who knew John loved his gentle manner and kind soul. He loved His Lord.

He never spoke a harsh word. He truly loved his new role as grandpa to his

grandsons. John enjoyed spending time with his family, reminiscing old times

and following his nieces and nephews activities. He was a wonderful role

model as a husband, brother and uncle for his family. John will be dearly

missed.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln or St.

John's School of Nursing, Muriel Dahmm Barnard Endowed Scholarship fund.