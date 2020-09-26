EUREKA, John D. "Danny" Hadfield, 55, of Eureka, IL went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home enjoying the morning sun, surrounded by his family and watching his grandkids playing in the front yard.

He is survived by wife, Kelly Hadfield of Eureka, IL; his brothers, Steven Hadfield of FL, and Robert (Danette) Hadfield of Lowpoint, IL; sons, Kyle (Ashleigh) Hadfield of Eureka, IL, and Cody Hadfield of Magnolia, TX; grandchildren, Addie, Easton, Bella, Ryann, and Ellie; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Dan was born August 22, 1965 to Charles and Pattie Hadfield in Peoria, IL. He was a graduate of Deer Creek Mackinaw High School Class of 1984.

He moved to "the farm" in Eureka in 1997 where he instilled in his sons the love of the outdoors and nature.

Dan was the proud co-owner of TRI C Company in Eureka, IL.

He loved a good round of golf, camping, a good hand of cards and spending time outdoors. He adored his grandkids and made sure to be there to watch Addie's and Easton's games. He also loved to take his camper to Texas so he could spend time with Bella, Ryann and Ellie.

Many who remember Dan think of him as a "Second Dad" and were touched by his generosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pattie and Charles, and sister, Julie.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home of Eureka. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to HOOAH Deer Hunt for Heroes, PO Box 351, Stanford, IL 61774.

Messages of sympathy can be sent at www.argoruestmanharris.com.