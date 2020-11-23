Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Edwin Crew
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

John Edwin Crew

July 10, 1930 - Nov. 21, 2020

NORMAL - John Edwin Crew, 90, of Normal, passed away on November 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 10, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to Maurice and Jessie (Moore) Crew. He married Carolyn Houghton on April 19, 1958 in Washington, D.C. She died April 26, 1998.

Survivors include his children: Sara Crew, John Edward Crew, Carol Lowen (George) and David Crew; grandchildren: Paul, Sylvia and David Gavett and Christine Brown; and great grandchild Camila Gavett.

He graduated from Oak Park River Forest High School, earned B.S. and M.S. Degrees in Physics from the University of Chicago and a PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois. He taught physics at Illinois State University for 30 years, retiring as a professor in 1993.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery, Tallula, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College Ave., Normal, IL 61761 or OSF Home Care, 211 Landmark Drive, Suite D3, Normal, IL, 61761.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.