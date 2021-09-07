Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
John G. Fornof
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

John G. Fornof

Jan. 16, 1941 - Aug. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - John G. Fornof died at his home in Las Vegas, NV Saturday, August 14, 2021. He grew up in Streator and graduated from the University of Illinois. After college he joined the family newspaper where he worked until it was sold in 1980. A captain and pilot in the US Air Force, he served his nation for 6 years.

He and his wife, Karen Warner Fornof, have lived in Las Vegas, NV since 1982 where he worked until his retirement in 2020.

He married his wife, Karen, in 1983 who survives along with two sons from a previous marriage: John W. (Melissa) of Ladonia, TX and Michael (Synthia) of Anna, TX; and stepson, Eric Crema of Las Vegas, NV. Also surviving are six grandchildren, in addition to his siblings: Carolyn (Ray) Marshall, Thompson Falls, MT, David (Marie) Fornof, Highlands Ranch, CO, and Helen (Wallace Kent) Foster, Las Cruces, NM and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Margaret Lee Fornof.

The Memorial Service will be held at Central Church (702-735-4004), 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, NV, 89011 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, with refreshments to follow. A Military Honor Guard ceremony will be held the next morning at 10:00 a.m., September 30, 2021, in the chapel of Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City NV 89005.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Heart Association, heart.org.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Central Church
1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, NV
Sep
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P Old Buddy You was a good man to bad i only got up to Vagas a few time to see you and Karen time goes by so fast it seems like we were just flying in your plane.
Terry R Kraushaar
Friend
September 29, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 8, 2021
