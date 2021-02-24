Menu
John Benjamin "JB" Funk
ABOUT
Bloomington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

John Benjamin "JB" Funk

May 7, 1964 - Feb. 22, 2021

NORMAL - John Benjamin "JB" Funk, 56 of Normal, passed away February 22, 2021 at 8:57 a.m. in Normal.

His funeral will be Noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Funks Grove Chapel with Rev. Sally Hamon officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. An outdoor visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Saturday at the Funks Grove Picnic Shelter (adjacent to the chapel.)

Memorials may be directed to Bloomington High School Booster Club.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

JB was born May 7, 1964 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of Eugene D. "Curly" and Barbara Ann Felmley Funk, III.

Survivors include a son McLean (fiancee Morgan Cizauskas) Funk of Oconomowoc, WI; a brother, Eugene D. (Kristy Davis) Funk, IV of Bloomington; and two nephews: Conner Cox and Davis Funk. He was preceded in death by his parents.

JB graduated from Bloomington High School in 1982 and was on the Golf and Swim Teams. He attended the University of Arizona, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and later graduated from Illinois State University. He had a gift for sales and held various sales positions in Bloomington-Normal. JB was an avid golfer and always enjoyed a round of golf with family and friends.

JB was always there to lend a hand. He cared for others more than he did for himself. Everyone knew JB.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Funks Grove Cemetery
7054 E. 535 North Rd. , P.O. Box 201, McLean, IL
Feb
27
Service
12:00p.m.
Funks Grove Cemetery
7054 E. 535 North Rd. , P.O. Box 201, McLean, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Gone but not forgotten rest in peace JB your friend Jeremy
Jeremy Medcalf
March 1, 2021
Condolences to the Family of J.B.Funk from the Family of Norma M Nathan. Praying for strength and guidance during this bereaved time. God Almighty grace and mercy sustain the Family during this time.
Steven Nathan
February 27, 2021
Duncan, the McCombs family send our condolences,praying for your comfort.
Ron McCombs
February 26, 2021
Terry Reid
February 25, 2021
John and Susie Funk
February 25, 2021
Dawnn Baker(Thalia) &Ed Walls
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, gone too soon
Paul Ambrose
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, hon too soon!
Paul Ambrose
February 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Nancy Vandever
February 25, 2021
Duncan. I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. Your family is in my prayers.
Carol Evans Miller
February 24, 2021
Great guy, will be missed.
Ed Walls
February 24, 2021
A great guy that will be missed
Jim Thiel
February 24, 2021
