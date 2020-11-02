Menu
John H. Engel
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1930
DIED
October 31, 2020

KAPPA - John H. Engel, 90, of Kappa, passed away peacefully at 6:30 AM on Saturday October 31, 2020 at home in Kappa.

His graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday November 4, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso. Memorials may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor.

John H. Engel was born on February 18, 1930 in Chenoa, Illinois, a son to Jacob and Katharina Carstens Engel. He married Marlene A. Shoemaker on June 27, 1954 in Secor. She survives.

Also Surviving are his daughters: Cynthia Edwards, El Paso, Deborah Engel, Kappa, Doreen (Ron) Roeder, Chenoa; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sisters: Marie, Dorothy, and Margaret; one brother, Charles; and a son-in-law, Rick Edwards.

John was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Secor. He worked for Caterpillar and retired after 31 years of service. He was a member of the Secor Sportsman Club, the National Rifle Association, and Amateur Trap Shooters.
Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 2, 2020.
