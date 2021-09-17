John Michael "Mike" Hayes

June 19, 1948 - Sept. 14, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – John Michael "Mike" Hayes, 73, of Bloomington passed away at 7:03 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Epiphany Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Father Eric Powell will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be later at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be provided by active-duty Army. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Mike was born in Kankakee, IL on June 19, 1948, to Gene Thomas and Mary Lois (Cassady) Hayes. They preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Terry Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter Kim Hayes (Scott Stella) of Bloomington; and son Greg Hayes (Marie Casteel) of Champaign; four grandchildren; three siblings: Kathi (John) Franklin of Lexington, Julie (Doug) Simpkins of Bourbonnais, IL and Tom Hayes of Milwaukee, WI.

Mike served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a business consultant in Central Illinois for over 40 years. Mike enjoyed playing golf in his free time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

