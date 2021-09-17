Menu
John Michael "Mike" Hayes
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

John Michael "Mike" Hayes

June 19, 1948 - Sept. 14, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – John Michael "Mike" Hayes, 73, of Bloomington passed away at 7:03 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Epiphany Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Father Eric Powell will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be later at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be provided by active-duty Army. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Mike was born in Kankakee, IL on June 19, 1948, to Gene Thomas and Mary Lois (Cassady) Hayes. They preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his brother Terry Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter Kim Hayes (Scott Stella) of Bloomington; and son Greg Hayes (Marie Casteel) of Champaign; four grandchildren; three siblings: Kathi (John) Franklin of Lexington, Julie (Doug) Simpkins of Bourbonnais, IL and Tom Hayes of Milwaukee, WI.

Mike served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a business consultant in Central Illinois for over 40 years. Mike enjoyed playing golf in his free time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church
IL
Sep
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of Catholic Charities, I would like to express my sincere condolences on your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May you find comfort in knowing that John is now at peace.
Rev. Gerard Kelly, C.M.
September 28, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Michael as our paths would cross at work, several years back--- Always had a genuine smile and care for all...and a story or picture of his children and grandchildren to share! Catching up with him was always a highlight to my day. My condolences to his family-- he loved you deeply. Michael was one of the good ones. He will be missed.
Marta Mason
Work
September 17, 2021
