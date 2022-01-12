Menu
John R. Hiltbrand
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

John R. Hiltbrand

August 6, 1955 - Jan. 6, 2022

NORMAL - John R. Hiltbrand, 66, of Normal, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.

His memorial visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics Illinois.

He was born August 6, 1955. He was the son of Hans A. "Jack" and Roberta Jean Six Hiltbrand. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons: Nick (Taylor) Hiltbrand and Greg Hiltbrand, both of Bloomington; a granddaughter, Palmer Hiltbrand; and a brother, Brett (Kim) Hiltbrand of Longwood, FL.

John enjoyed his work as a cement mason and was proud of his work. He was a member of Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Local Union 18 and worked for JG Stewart Conctractors, Inc. for many years.

John loved golf, spending time with his two sons, and his friends and family.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 12, 2022.
God bless you John. We enjoyed becoming friends and neighbors on Crooked Creek Court with you and your sons. Nick and John we are very sorry about the loss of your father. He made you into upstanding men in our community. You both are reflections of a great man. Your dad, you and your families are in our prayers.
John and Lisa Weber
Friend
February 22, 2022
