John A. Knox
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

John A. Knox

Nov. 13, 1935 - Sept. 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - John A. Knox, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Illinois Wesleyan Athletics.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 13, 1935 in Taylorville, son of H. Charles and Ruth E. (Haworth) Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Knox.

Surviving are one brother, Larry (Barbara) Knox, Las Vegas, NV; a sister-in-law, Judith Knox of Dallas, TX; six nieces and nephews: Greg Knox, Herbert Knox, James Knox, Stephanie Fulton, Jeffrey Knox and Justin Knox. Also surviving are 10 grand-nieces and nephews; 15 cousins; including his special cousin, Sibyl Swinney; and his best friend, Mike Scholl.

John worked for McLean County Asphalt until his retirement. He was a huge fan of Illinois Wesleyan University Athletics and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A favorite memory of John's was his fishing trip with his brother Larry to Baja California, Mexico. He also enjoyed the many trips that he took with Mike Scholl all across the United States.

John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Heritage Health for their care and compassion for John, especially in the last two weeks.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL
Oct
4
Service
11:30a.m.
Park Hill Cemetery
1105 S. Morris Avenue, Bloomington, IL
