John Mark Miller

Sept. 17, 1946 - May 15, 2021

DANVERS - John Mark Miller, 74 of Danvers, passed away at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his residence.

John was born September 17, 1946 in Raleigh, IL, the son of Jesse Van and Louise (Everhart) Miller, Sr. He married Linda (Kaufman) Gordon, she survives.

Also surviving are three sons: John (Kristy) Miller II, Darrell (Beth) Miller and Mike (Heather) Miller; four step children: Tracy (John) Embry, Shannon (Allen) Killion, Marty (John) Lynch and Cory (Katie) Gordon; siblings: Irene "Sis" (Tom) Towle, Mavis Smirnes, Glen (Raynell) Miller, Joe Miller, Dorothy (Bob) Sadler, Pansey (Jewell) Mizell, Todd (Karen) Miller, Darlene Miller, Donna Miller and Vickie Miller; brother and sisters-in-law: Calvin (Pam) Kaufman, Earllene Kaufman and Peggy Kaufman; 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Charles "Short", Merlin, Jesse "Cub" and Harvey Miller; and one sister: Jessedale Gerloc.

John worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years retiring in 1996. He also served on Tazewell & Mackinaw Police Departments and was Park Ranger at Farmdale Park. John loved to deer hunt, go coon hunting with his neighbors. He loved those coon hunting mules and the best dog ever was Barney. John also enjoyed riding a horse, chasing a cow in Team Penning, when it first started in Illinois, and 38 years going to Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, IA. What Fun! Trail riding, camping and keeping up with the grand and great grand kids, were some of his favorite pastimes along with mowing his yard (the shorter the better). We can't forget all his coffee drinking buddies. What stories were told over the years!

A Celebration of Life will be from11-2 Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Congerville Village Hall. Cremation rites were accorded. Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers is in charge of arrangements.

