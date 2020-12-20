Menu
John R. Norris
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

John R. Norris

Feb. 19, 1935 - Dec. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - John "Bob" Norris (85) passed away on December 18, 2020 at Carle BroMenn. He was born on February 19, 1935 in Watson, IL. His parents were John and Mamie Norris. He married Janice on January 19, 1975. He has three children: Kent (Angela), Kurt (Lynette) and Shannon (Matt), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Eastern Illinois University.

He owned his own vending business in Fairbury for 17 years when he sold out to a large food and vending company and became a vice president for them. After various moves to St. Louis and Kansas City he made the decision to take early retirement and return to Bloomington/Normal. He then began building homes and built over 30 homes and also did cabinet work and mantles for other builders.

His wife, Janice just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary. They were members of the Peoria Boat Club for many years. Bob was also a 33rd degree Mason and served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26 from 10:00-11:00am at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Homes, Bloomington. A private family service will be held immediately following.

He was loved and respected and will be dearly missed.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Dec
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Very sorry for your loss!!
Jim Schilkoski
December 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. May the memories bring you comfort and peace!
Jim and Paula Kirk
December 20, 2020
Susan Beaupre
December 20, 2020
Thinking of you and sending prayers of peace and comfort to your family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Susan & Kenny Beaupre
December 20, 2020
Janice, my sympathy to you and all your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Rosemary Percival Effingham, Illinois
Rosemary Percival
December 20, 2020
Sympathy to the family. He was a great neighbor on Hanson Drive in Normal.
Linda Redmon
Friend
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results