John P. Petri

June 23, 1947 - Nov. 8, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – John P. Petri, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:06 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lennox, IL.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be with his father by his side at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Gregory Nelson, officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

John was born on June 23, 1947, in Bloomington, a son to John R. and Anne (Hoeniges) Petri. He is survived by his mother, Anne Petri, of Bloomington, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father.

After graduating from Trinity High School, John went on to work as a Bloomington Postal Carrier for over 30 years. He was a University of Illinois Illini fan and enjoyed his vacations on the beaches of Florida. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

John was a loving son who devoted his life to his parents and loved his family dearly.

Online condolences and memories of John may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.