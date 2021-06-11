John W. Phares, Jr.

June 14, 1940 - June 9, 2021

HUDSON - John W. Phares, Jr., age 80 of Hudson, IL passed away at 12:33 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

His funeral service will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask. Pastor Peter Weeks will be officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to Cache Lake Boy Scout Camp, Canada. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

John was born June 14, 1940, in Bloomington, IL the son of John and Helen (Meister) Phares, Sr.

He married Elaine Marie Hubbard on August 21, 1960, in Lincoln, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons; one daughter; five brothers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

