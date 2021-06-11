Menu
John W. Phares Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

John W. Phares, Jr.

June 14, 1940 - June 9, 2021

HUDSON - John W. Phares, Jr., age 80 of Hudson, IL passed away at 12:33 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

His funeral service will be 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church 1822 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, IL. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask. Pastor Peter Weeks will be officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to Cache Lake Boy Scout Camp, Canada. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

John was born June 14, 1940, in Bloomington, IL the son of John and Helen (Meister) Phares, Sr.

He married Elaine Marie Hubbard on August 21, 1960, in Lincoln, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two sons; one daughter; five brothers; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
1822 E. Lincoln St, Bloomington, IL
Jun
15
Funeral service
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
1822 E. Lincoln St, Bloomington, IL
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary Snyder
Work
June 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss. John was a great guy and such a big part of my memories growing up. Him and my dad were such good friends.
Kay Schneider
Friend
June 11, 2021
