John Joseph Pouliot
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home - Pontiac
903 W. Custer Avenue
Pontiac, IL

John Joseph Pouliot

July 25, 1966 - June 5, 2021

PONTIAC -John Joseph Pouliot, age 54, of Pontiac, Illinois, passed away on June 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He died at home, surrounded by family. John was born in Winona, MN on July 25, 1966, and grew up in Pontiac, IL.

A celebration of John's life is being planned for July 25, 2021.

John is survived by the love of his life, Melissa Landrus. He is also survived by his father, George Pouliot of Pontiac; and by his siblings: Robert (Angela) Pouliot of Vista, CA, Mary (Rick) Dulaney of Cissna Park, IL, Tom Pouliot of Seattle, WA, Paul (Sharon) Pouliot of Pontiac, IL, Karen (Ed) Dusik of Merrillville, IN, Patrick (Anne) Pouliot of Elk Ridge, UT, and Beth Legner of Pontiac, IL

Also surviving are Jessie (Casey) Wolf of Pontiac IL, Dylan Landrus of Raleigh, NC; and grandchildren: Adalyn Wolf, Harper Wolf, and August Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty, his grandparents, and two sisters-in-law: Rebecca (Tom) Pouliot and Susan (Patrick) Pouliot.

The full obituary can be read at www.duffyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 10, 2021.
