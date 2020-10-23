John R. Block

April 11, 1939 - Oct. 20, 2020

MINONK - John R. Block of rural Minonk, 81 years of age, passed away on October 20, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Health Care Center in Bloomington, IL.

His visitation will be at St. Petri. Lutheran Church in Flanagan from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturday October 24, 2020. The funeral service will be at 12 noon with Rev. Amy Berger to officiate. John was a member of St. Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan.

John was born April 11, 1939, at the farm home of his parents, John and Edna L. Wyss Block in rural Minonk. He attended Dana grade school and graduated from Minonk Dana Rutland high school in Minonk in 1957. John married Judy Davisson of Bloomington in August 1958 at St. Petri Lutheran Church in rural Flanagan. They made their home in Minonk. He is survived by his sons: Duane L. Block, John David Block, James Block, and Daniel Block, all from Minonk. Three grandsons: Nicholas, Eric and Caleb Block, of Minonk and granddaughter, Kristin. He has four great-grandchildren: Aeriana, Izabella, Johnathan, and Hadley Block, all of Minonk; a sister, Luella Armstrong, of El Paso and sister in law Cheryl Block of Flanagan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers: Vernell, James and Robert Block; and brothers in law: Norman Rients and Grant Armstrong, also sisters in law, Rachel Block, Verna Block; and sister, Evelyn Rients.

John later married Sandra McGough, they had two sons, James and Daniel Block of Minonk.

John began his building construction career in 1957, working for Henry Harms Construction in Minonk until 1964, when he and business partner, Roy Harms began their own business, Town and Country Construction in Minonk in 1964. They retired in 2004 when his son, John David took over the T&C business, he retired in 2015 at which time he closed the business after 51 years in the building construction business.

Memorials may be given to his family.