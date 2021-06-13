Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John A. Richardson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

John A. Richardson

April 28, 1958 - June 7, 2021

LEROY - John A. Richardson, 63, of LeRoy, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Carle Bro-Menn Hospital in Normal.

John was born April 28, 1958, in Champaign, IL, to parents Herman and Esther (McLaughlin) Richardson. He is survived by his life partner Sondra Woodrum, LeRoy; sisters: Joyce Phelps, Champaign, Judy (Dan) Walling, Urbana, Lottie Richardson, CA.

John worked as a Floor Technician at 4M, and LeRoy and Clinton nursing homes. John also served in the Army as a Tank Turret Repairman on the M1 Abrams.

John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Flanagan State Bank in LeRoy, c/o Doug Woodrum.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.