BLOOMINGTON - John S. Jeakins, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to Holy Trinity Church.

Survived by his wife, Ernestine; sons: Steve (Debbie), Jeff (Diane), Tim (Kathryn) and Mike; daughters: Laurie (Steve) Ostrowski and Sharie Seebauer; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

