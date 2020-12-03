Menu
John S. Jeakins

BLOOMINGTON - John S. Jeakins, 92, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to Holy Trinity Church.

Survived by his wife, Ernestine; sons: Steve (Debbie), Jeff (Diane), Tim (Kathryn) and Mike; daughters: Laurie (Steve) Ostrowski and Sharie Seebauer; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

To view the complete obituary and share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Dec
4
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Church
, Bloomington, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
