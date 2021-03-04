John Loren Sronce

Oct. 18, 1927 - Feb. 25, 2021

NORMAL - John Loren Sronce 93, of Normal, passed away at 4:41 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9:00–10:00 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington. The funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Rick Wagner will officiate. Entombment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington or to Midwest Food Bank of Normal.

John was born the oldest of seven children to John and Melissa (McElory) Sronce October 18, 1927 in Pinckneyville, Illinois. He married Eileen Porter on June 20, 1959 at First Baptist Church in Pinckneyville. She survives.

Also surviving are sisters: Mary (John) Brand and Martha Loos of Rockford, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Charleen (James) Chapman and June (Don) Reith; brothers: Gene (Carrol) Sronce and Billy Bob Sronce.

John grew up in the Pinckneyville area and graduated from Pinckneyville High School. He served his country in the Army Air Forces during World War II.

After marrying they moved to Washington, Illinois where he had a garage and gas station. In 1965 they moved to Hudson, Illinois where they lived for 27 years. During that time, he worked for Sun Oil Company traveling throughout Central Illinois to perform service station maintenance.

After his retirement he volunteered many years at Home Sweet Home Mission. In 1992 they moved to Normal, Illinois. For over 30 years he completed and supervised numerous maintenance projects. He was lovingly referred to as "Mr. Fix It," and loved assisting anyone who needed a helping hand.

He enjoyed reading (especially westerns), ballroom dancing, Southern Gospel Music and traveling.

John was a long-time member of Evangelical Free Church. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.