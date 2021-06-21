Menu
John A. Stone
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL

John A. Stone

July 12,1971 - June 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - John A. Stone, 49, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Visitation for Mr. Stone will be on Tuesday evening, June 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church, 2910 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

John Anthony Stone was born on July 12,1971, in Normal, the son of Theodore Dale and Marjorie Anthony Stone. He was united in marriage to Shelley Eames. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother: Marjorie Stone-Greenlee, two brothers: Timothy and Michael, two sisters: Kelly and Bonnie, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorials may be made to his family or to Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Evangelical Free Church
2910 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IL
Jun
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church
2910 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so shocked and saddened to hear of your loss of John. We remember his gentle ways and kindness. We are praying for his entire family and know God will give you His compassion, strength and peace that is beyond understanding.
Jim and Suzi Thomason
Friend
June 24, 2021
I am so very sorry to read this news about John. He was a neighbor to my Mom, Betty Stewart, when she lived in the Landings. Mom enjoyed his visits and liked making him cookies. He was a very kind and considerate man and I know he will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. May God bless you during this difficult time.
Evelyn Ehlers
Friend
June 22, 2021
