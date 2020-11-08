John William Cummings

April 11, 1928 - Nov. 5, 2020

DEWEY - John William Cummings, 92, of rural Dewey, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, surrounded by his family on the family farm.

John was born on April 11, 1928, in East Lincoln Township, rural Logan County, to Harrison and Myrl (Hasenmyer) Cummings. He followed in the footsteps of his father, working at country grain elevators until being stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After the war, he continued in the grain business, first at Elliott and then eventually as manager of Fisher Farmers Grain & Coal Co. It was there he met his life-long best friend, Elinor Shields, who worked at the adjoining Dewey State Bank. They were married on February 18, 1956, at the Fisher Methodist Church. He retired from the elevator in 1992 and continued farming, enjoying time with his grandchildren, mowing the yard, and following the grain markets.

He is survived by his four daughters: Karen (the late Michael) Harrison, Fisher, Kathy (Mark) Christophel, McKinney, TX, Joan (Tim) Ricks, Gibson City, and Janet Cummings, Savoy; a sister, Betty Williams, Bloomington; nine grandchildren: Jonathan (Jane) Harrison, David (Emily) Harrison, Bethany Harrison, Ben (Erin) Harrison, Katie Ricks, David Ricks, Tyler Ricks, Johanna (Adam) Smith and Eva Ruth (Nathan) Bierema and eight great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife; his parents; and brothers: Harrison and Sam.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at River Valley Church of Christ, Route 136, Fisher. Private burial will be at Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. Lux Funeral Home, Rantoul, is in charge of arrangements.

His Christian faith was central to his life. Donations may be made to Little Galilee Christian Camp, Clinton, The Christian Village, Lincoln, or WGNN Radio, Fisher.