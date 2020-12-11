John Alexander Woodburn

Feb. 23, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2020

PONTIAC - John Alexander Woodburn, 88, of Pontiac, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by family.

There will be a private family service at the First United Methodist Church prior to the graveside service on Saturday, December 19, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Saunemin, IL.

John was born February 23, 1932, in Saunemin, IL to Amie and Byrne Woodburn. He married Delores A. Aupperle on September 6, 1959, in Morton, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Delores; his children, daughters: Susan (Greg) Paice, Pam (Mike) Behnke, and son, Scott (Darcy) Woodburn; grandchildren: Emily and Danny Paice, Claire, John (Eren), and Rose Behnke, and Devyn (Phillip) Rich; great-grandchildren: Ashtyn and Annie; brother, Jim (Diane) Woodburn of Pontiac; and sisters: Margy Woodburn of Albuquerque, NM and Kay (Albert) Jordan of Gallop, NM.

John was preceded in death by his parents; beloved grandson, Creighton; and his sister, Judy.

He met the love of his life, Delores, at a Rural Youth meeting in 1958, where Delores was asked out for coffee by another young man and John decided he would just tag along. The rest is history.

John was a graduate of Saunemin High School and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac. A hardworking individual, John started his own business, Woodburn Construction and built all of the homes he and Delores have lived in.

He was an avid horseman, raising and training many colts from birth. Trail rides were his favorite past time. Also a dog lover, John was seldom seen without one of his trusted bulldogs. In his later years, John became an enthusiastic reader, going through more books and newspapers than most do in a lifetime.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed!

Memorials may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Pontiac.

