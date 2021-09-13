Menu
John Leslie Wroan III
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

John Leslie Wroan III

March 16, 1927 - January 22, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - John Leslie Wroan III, 93, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family in Bloomington on January 22, 2021. John was born March 16, 1927 in Deer Creek, IL.

There was a private entombment at Park Hill Mausoleum in January 2021. Now there will be a visitation held at 10:00 AM Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Reverend Ben Phillips will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Easter Seals of Central Illinois (Autism), 2404 E Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61704, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1550, Chicago, IL 61761, Illinois Wesleyan Scholarships, 217 Holmes Hall, Bloomington, IL 61701 or Illinois State University Foundation for U-High Wroan Technology, 3060 Development, S Building, Campus Box 5300, Normal, IL 61762. The Wroan Family is thankful for your expressions of sympathy.


Published by The Pantagraph from Sep. 13 to Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Sep
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gary and family, You know my Dad would be there if he could, but he´s on the other side to greet your dad (since 2004). I live in North Carolina or I´d be there to "represent." Peace to you all, Brenda
Brenda Troyer Harness
September 16, 2021
