Jon Randolph "Rudy" Rich

June 19, 1959 - Aug. 10, 2021

SALTILLO, Tennessee - Jon Randolph "Rudy" Rich, passed away on August 10, 2021 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center, Vanderbilt, TN. He was born in Peoria, Illinois on June 19, 1959. Rudy was the son of Dr. Leonard J. Rich and Mary E. Rich of Gridley, Illinois. They preceded him in death.

Rudy grew up in Gridley where he attended Gridley Community Schools. He was active in sports and other school activities. He also attended Illinois Central College. As a youngster he spent his summers at camp Deerhorn in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, where he acquired sailing, horsemanship, canoeing and camping skills that he used throughout his lifetime. His greatest skill however was making friends. And Rudy has a never ending list of them.

In the early 80's he spent time in Greeley, Colorado. He said, he was there to work, but I think, "ski bum" might have been a more accurate description as to his employment. When he returned to Illinois he worked at the Bank of Carlock, currently Heartland Bank, where his claim to fame was being locked in the vault along with his coworkers during a robbery. A tale he loved to tell. Rudy spent several years with the Illinois State Police District 6 as a truck weight inspector at the Carlock scale house. He was most recently employed with American Commercial Barge Lines. There he worked as a deckhand on barges navigating most of the rivers of the central US for over 15 years, once again adding to his list of friends.

When he wasn't on his jet skis, four wheelers, rock climbing or jumping out of airplanes, he worked as a stage hand ringing lights and sounds for concerts and shows throughout Central Illinois. He had the opportunity to meet several performers including Sheryl Crow and Allison Kraus, just to name a few. The job he loved most, and the one he is probably the most remembered for, was performing in bands playing his harmonica. Rudy started out with the Upsetters. A group of friends brought together over their love of music. He performed with other bands but he always spoke of his time with the Upsettlers. So when you think of harps being played in heaven, be assured, there is a special one being played without strings.

There will be a celebration held for Rudy on September 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Saltillo, Tennessee at the Saltillo Landing. His ashes will be spread on the Tennessee River. Quite fitting for a man who love to work and play on the river.