Joseph J. Bolek
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Joseph J. Bolek

March 29, 1956 - June 14, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Joseph J. Bolek, 65, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at his home.

His funeral Mass will be at noon Friday, June 18, 2021 at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with his son, Rev. Eric Bolek officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his granddaughter's education fund. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born March 29, 1956 in Hammond, IN, a son of Leonard and Myrna (McDonald) Bolek.

Surviving are two children: Rev. Eric Bolek and Elizabeth Thomas; a granddaughter, Snow Thomas; a brother, David (Juanita) Bolek; and two sisters: Patti (Greg) Purnell and Carole (Daniel) Murray.

Joe graduated from Lincolnway High School in Mokena in 1974 and spent his working years in auto sales and training. He was an avid sports fan, passionate about cars and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with his family, especially his beloved granddaughter, Snow.

To express condolences or share memories, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 16, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
Sponsored by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.
I´m at a loss for words here. I just learned of Joe´s passing. I´m not sure how I missed it. I would´ve liked to have attended his service. It´s been years since I´ve seen him. The last time was probably at my dad´s funeral. Joe and my dad (Terry) worked together for years in the auto industry. Joe was a phenomenal human being. He meant so much to my dad and my family. Eric and Elizabeth, he loved you both so very much and I´m so sorry for your loss.
Lisa Wallace
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss Eric. Your dad always seemed like such a great guy! I know hes got to be so proud of you. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Gina H.
Friend
June 22, 2021
Dear Father Eric. So sorry to hear about your father. You and your family are in my prayers. Think of you often. And have been keeping you in my prayers ever since you left St Monica´s. God bless you and your family. Flora
Flora Bradley
June 17, 2021
When Joe was working at Sud's, Joe was my go to man. He is the one car salesman I viewed as honest and knowledgeable about his product. He was very personable and always asked about family as he was very proud of his own family. I remember him speaking with pride about his son Eric. I was sorry and sad to read about his passing. He was a very good man and my sympathies to the family.
Tom Tischhauser
Work
June 16, 2021
My condolences to your family. Joe was a good friend who could always make me smile. Rest in peace "big guy".
Joseph Wilkins
June 15, 2021
