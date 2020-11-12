Joseph H. Breach, Jr.

June 11, 1948 - Nov. 10, 2020

EL PASO - Joseph H. Breach, Jr., 72, of El Paso, passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020, 11:15 a.m. at his home in El Paso.

Private family graveside services will be held Saturday November 14, 2020, at Secor Cemetery, Secor. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donors' choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is in charge of arrangements.

Joe was born June 11, 1948 in Washington, IL to Joseph and Helen L. (Bridges) Breach Sr.

Surviving are his siblings: Linda (Dick) Evans, of El Paso, Vicki (James) Bratcher, of Heyworth, Robin (Randy) Faulk, of Secor, Pandora (Sam) Loy, of Bloomington, Brian (Melinda) Breach, of Normal and Teri (The late Darren) Evans, of El Paso. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

His parents and one brother, Norman Breach, preceded him in death.

Joe served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He worked as an electrician, being part of the Wood, Wire and Metal Lathers International Union. Joe was a member of the El Paso and Tallahassee, FL VFW Post.

