BLOOMINGTON - Joseph P. McCaffrey ("Coach Joe," "Yakuza"), 62, of Bloomington, died peacefully at home on Thursday September 17, 2020.

Joe was born January 28, 1958 in Mt Holly New Jersey, to Patrick and Miyoka (Kamimura) and raised by his mother and a village of extended family and friends in Monterey, CA. He attended Montebello HS after the family had moved to the Los Angeles area and received an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Rio Hondo Community College.

Always ready with a smile, Joe is remembered, loved and missed by the many lives he touched as a coach for youth baseball and football, getting his Taekwondo black belt at 50 and assistant teaching youth, a member and Vice President of the Guardians of the Children Central IL motorcycle group, numerous other activities, and his everyday want to make other's lives happier.

Joe was most recently employed by Convergint Technologies LLC as a locksmith in the Peoria area. He loved new experiences and took the leap to change to this career within the company at 60 after having years of experience performing service and install of security systems. He wore many hats in his lifetime. In early years he played semi-pro baseball as a catcher, rode bulls in the rodeo, disc jockeyed at LA area radio stations, and worked as a technician in the home security industry (creating many stories about installing in famous people's houses!). After moving to Joliet IL later in life, he was a member of the IBEW as an electrician working all over the Chicago area. After transplanting to Bloomington, he continued as a technician, as well as worked security at The Coliseum, drove a school bus and worked construction.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Melodie (Kenny Sandoval, Montebello, CA), Lucille (Darien, IL), Conner (El Paso, TX), and Kellen (Bloomington); grandson and granddaughter (CA); stepdaughters, Alexandria & Cassandra (Bloomington); and various nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers Donald & Mike.

A placement of a memorial bench will be conducted at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Special Olympics Illinois, or Guardians of the Children in Central Illinois.

An open house, Celebration of Life will be held at Tipton Park Pavilion off GE Road, September 26th, 3pm-6pm. We will join in prayer and memorial at 4pm. Pandemic crowd restrictions apply.

