Joseph T. Riggs
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street
Danville, IL

Joseph T. Riggs

July 26, 1952 - Oct. 02, 2021

DANVILLE - Joseph T. Riggs, 69, left this world to join his parents and son at the pearly gates of heaven on October 2, 2021, at 7:40 a.m. at his residence. He was born July 26, 1952, the son of JT and Izel Riggs. He married Kathy Drollinger on February 10, 1989.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and his son Seth.

He is survived by his wife; children: Megan (Casey) Hardesty of Farmer City, IL and Nathan (Kelli Bernardi) Riggs of Bloomington, IL and bonus son, Michael Sacry of Avondale, AZ; four grandchildren: Tray, Presley, Drake, Brooklyn and three bonus grandchildren: Logan, Ryker, and Evie; brother: Ronald (Debbie) Riggs of Alvin, IL; two nieces: Jennifer and Kathy, and many special cousins.

Joe was postmaster in Danvers, IL and Downs, IL before retiring after 37 years. Joe was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

A Celebration of Joe's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, IL, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834 officiated by Kelly Riggs. Memorial visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Please join Joe's family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center
3940 N. Vermilion Street, Danville, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 6, 2021
