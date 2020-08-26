BLOOMINGTON - Joshua A. "Josh" Immke, 23, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) in Madison, Wisconsin.

A private family service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Normal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Path Crisis Center in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Josh was born Dec. 10, 1996, in Bloomington, a son to Mark and Lori Koenecke Immke. He was raised in Bloomington where he graduated from Normal West High School with the class of 2015. He excelled in his academics and was a member of the National Honor Society. During high school, he was a member of the football and track team. He also played the cello and was a member of the school orchestra. Josh was the recipient of many awards and recognized for many of his high school accomplishments.

Josh graduated magna cum laude from Illinois Wesleyan University with his bachelor's in chemistry. While there he also received the distinguished award of Chemistry Student of the Year, an award presented by the chemistry faculty. Josh also was a member of IWU's track team where he ran hurdles and received his varsity letters.

Josh then enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison, Wisconsin, to pursue his doctorate in organic chemistry. He was loved by all that knew him. Josh cherished and loved his family and friends.

Surviving are his parents, Mark and Lori Immke, Bloomington; brother, Andrew J. Immke, Bloomington; sister, Rachel L. Immke, Bloomington; maternal grandparents, Dr. William H. and Marcia Koenecke, Kentucky; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.

Condolences and memories of Josh may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.