Joshua Ray Mayotte
FUNERAL HOME
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL

Joshua Ray Mayotte

Aug. 29, 1986 - Sept. 20, 2021

SECOR - Joshua Ray Mayotte, 35, of Secor, IL passed away at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on August 29, 1986 in Peoria, IL, the son of Douglas Mayotte and Kathy Hudson. He married Linda Brielman on June 16, 2012 in Secor. She survives along with their children, Peyton (11), Levi (8) and Jett (6) Mayotte. Survivors also include, mother, Kathy Hudson of Secor; father, Doug (Debbie) Mayotte of Evansville, TN; four sisters, Jamie (Jason) Mool of Clarksville, TN; Jessa (Jordan) Kilpatrick of El Paso; Ella Mayotte of Bloomington; Annie Mayotte of Bloomington; step-brother, Brian (Dana) Cranmore of Soddy-Daisy, TN; and step-sister, Staci (Cody) Linebarger of Spring City, TN; 12 nieces and nephews; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ezekiel Ray Mayotte.

Josh was employed as a Foreman Carpenter with Blunier Builders in Eureka the past seven years and took pride in his work.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. Many days were filled with trap shooting, hunting, taking a ride in his Jeep and spending time outdoors while enjoying a nice cold Jack and Pepsi. He loved helping others. He was a volunteer fireman and 1st responder for the Secor Fire Department.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Crosspoint Community Church in Eureka. Pastor Dave Steinbeck will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Crosspoint Community Church and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Secor Cemetery.

Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to his children or Illinois Cancer Care.

His family would like to thank friends, surrounding communities and the Blunier Builders family for all of their love and support during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Crosspoint Community Church
951 County Rd 1625 E,, Eureka, IL
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crosspoint Community Church
951 County Rd 1625 E,, Eureka, IL
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Crosspoint Community Church
951 County Rd 1625 E,, Eureka, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
May loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Our deepest sympathy.
Frank Pearson and Family
Other
September 24, 2021
To the Mayotte family I'm so so sorry for your loss my deepest sympathy to all you are in my thoughts and prayers
Kathy Servis
Friend
September 23, 2021
