BLOOMINGTON - Joy Kidwell, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Joy was born Nov. 9, 1946, in Bloomington, the daughter of Evelyn and Ray Kidwell. She is survived by her brothers, Lynn (Vicki) Kidwell and Mark (Susan) Kidwell; her aunt, Viola (Toots) Flum; her nieces and nephew, Kami (Phil) Spoehr, Nicki (Ken) Douros and Matthew Kidwell; her grand-nieces and nephews, Michael, Daniel and Samuel Douros and Alicia and Amanda Spoehr; and her pup, Luna. While she had no children of her own, she served as a second mother to many. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and there were no limits to what she would do for someone in need.

Joy graduated from Normal Community High School in 1964 and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. For nearly 50 years, Joy was the building manager at the Illinois House in downtown Bloomington. Throughout the years, she enjoyed working with many friends and family members there. At home, she could normally be found working in her yard, playing games with friends or enjoying a book or jigsaw puzzle.

Her private services will be at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials can be made in Joy's honor to Wishbone Rescue or Ruby's Rescue (where she found her pups Tiger, Foley and Bella who preceded her in death) or to Bloomington Meals on Wheels. Joy was an outstanding cook and provided a great number of meals to family and friends over the years.

We will all miss Joy's wry humor and unwavering love. May she rest peacefully in heaven with her mother and pups.

Condolences and memories of Joy may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.