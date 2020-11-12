Joyce E. Nally

August 6, 1944 - Nov. 7, 2020

GIBSON CITY - Joyce E. Nally, 76, of Gibson City, IL peacefully passed away Saturday November 7, 2020 at her home in Gibson City.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the City of Gibson Swimming Pool Fund for construction of a new swimming pool or to an organization of the donors' choice.

Joyce was born August 6, 1944 at the entrance to the Paxton Hospital, a daughter of Harold and Florence McClure Rhodes. She married Richard W. Nally on October 8, 1966 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City. They just celebrated fifty-four years of marriage; he survives in Gibson City. Also surviving is a daughter Theresa (Jason) Nally Stark and a granddaughter Brooke Elaine Nally Stark; daughter-in-law Julie Nally, along with nephews, nieces and many cousins. She was preceded in death by one son Richard P. Nally, a brother Thomas E. (Lois) Rhodes.

She attended K thru 12 in the Gibson City schools and one year at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

She spent many years working as a secretary at the former M & W Gear Company in Gibson City and helped her husband daily at the liquor store they owned and operated for 12 years.

She enjoyed traveling, family genealogy, stamping cards, all GCMS sports, Illini and Chicago sports and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. She spent every weekday, the summer of 1999 helping a friend re-record the Drummer Township Cemetery records. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a former member of Ladies of Gibson Investment Club and the Sunday Afternoon Stamping Club of Champaign. She was proud to be a citizen of Gibson City her entire life.

