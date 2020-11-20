Joyce Ellen Wall

Jan. 18, 1939 - Nov. 18, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Joyce Ellen Wall, 81, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:21 a.m. on November 18, 2020 in her sleep at Royal Oaks in Kewanee, IL.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeff Stirniman officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Those in attendance are required to practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made out to CISAR No-Kill Animal Shelter or any other animal charity of the donor's choice.

Joyce was born January 18, 1939, to Anton and Minnie Gall in Bloomington, IL. She was married to Ronald L. Wall on October 24, 1957 in Bloomington, IL. They were married for 52 years, they were each others soulmates. Ronald preceded her in death in 2010.

Joyce was a loving mother to Toni Cook of Bloomington and David (Angela) Wall of Gulfport, MS. She was a proud grandmother of Jacquelyn Cook of Peoria, Amanda Cook of Bloomington, Anna (Matt) Schappaugh of Champaign, and Alek Wall of Gulfport, MS. A great-grandmother to Beckham Schappaugh, son of Anna and Matt. Joyce was also a loving adopted mother to Ruth Gilmer, and grandmother to Raymond Gilmer, both of Normal.

Over the years Joyce worked at GTE telephone company, St. Joseph Hospital as a CNA, State Farm Insurance, and McLean County Sheriff's Department.

Joyce and her husband Ronnie enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, riding motorcycles, spending time with their children and grandchildren, spending time with their friends throughout the years. She was very active in her high school reunions through the years. She loved to volunteer her time at the Moose Lodge. She was also very active in the Red Hat Society alongside her very best friend and cousin, Dianne Wunderle of Normal, IL. She was a true animal lover and member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Online condolences and memories of Joyce may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.