Joyce A. Garrett

March 19, 1949 - Sept. 24, 2021

EL PASO - Joyce A. Garrett, 72, of El Paso, IL passed away at 8:46 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at her granddaughter's home, Secor, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Monday, September 27, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso, IL with Pastor Brandon Current officiating. Burial will follow at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the memorial home. Memorials may be made to the Hudson Christian Church.

Joyce was born March 19, 1949 in Normal, IL to William E. and Evelyn Louise Punke Kearfott Sr. She married John L. Garrett on May 29, 1969 in Hudson. He preceded her in death February 13, 2021.

Surviving are Linda Kearfott, Bob (Karen) Kearfott, John (Jane) Kearfott all of El Paso and Randy (Jill) Kearfott of Normal; one daughter, Angela Garrett of El Paso; a son, John Garrett of Des Moines, IA; five grandchildren: Katrina (John) Schmitt of Secor, Trevor Garrett of El Paso, Lesleigh Garrett of Secor, Hunter Garrett and Evan Garrett both of Des Moines, IA; four great-grandchildren: Amber Schmitt, Naomi Aldrich, Oliver Kucharski, and John Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bill; sisters: Linda and Carol; two brothers-in-law: Roger Craig and Howard Newell; and nephews: Timmy, Chris, Justin, Jason, and Marc.

Joyce attended Hudson Christian Church where she was Baptized. She worked at Eureka Williams, El Paso Schools as a dishwasher and playground supervisor, a waitress at the Gala, IGA El Paso, and Custom Crafted Doors for 20 years. Family was important to Joyce and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.