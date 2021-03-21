Menu
Joyce Jean Green
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Joyce Jean Green (Jenkins)

May 1, 1942 - March 13, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Joyce entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Joyce cared for others at Westminster Village where she worked as a CNA for many years. She also worked at ISU in custodial services until her retirement. She had a love for sports and was a Red Bird fan where she attended many football and basketball games.

Joyce is survived by her two children: Robert Scott (Tammy) Green of Columbia, SC and Staci Green of Heyworth, IL. Also survived by cousins and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or cards, please direct any donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of Joyce.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 21, 2021.
Joyce was really dear to me since we have met. I was blessed to share many conversations with her of my personal life. In those conversations, Joyce grew to love my baby boy Prince. She expressed many times how she couldn´t wait to hug him. I will truly miss you Joyce! Please rest well.
Deanna Brown
April 10, 2021
Joyce was one of best friends.she would do anything to help one 0ut.She loved beiny a group she will be missed. Goodbuy
Vicky Moore
March 21, 2021
