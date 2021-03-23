Joyce Tipsord Groves

May 26, 1948 - March 19, 2021

NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida - Joyce Tipsord Groves, born May 26, 1948, passed peacefully at home in North Fort Myers, FL on March 19, 2021. She was surrounded by love and music. Joyce joins on the other side, her life companion and husband, Harvey "Gene" Groves; her beloved parents, Robert "Bob" Tipsord, Shirley (Hibbs) Tipsord; and her brother, Mark Tipsord.

Joyce is survived by her children: George Groves, Aurora, CO, Regena Pinkerton, North Fort Myers, FL, her grandson, Tyler Maurer, Jackson Hole, WY; and her son-in-law, Jason Pinkerton. Joyce is also survived by her siblings: Veronica "Ronnie" (Robert) Vaughn, Hillview, IL, James "Jim" (Lorri) Tipsord, Gridley, IL, Robert (Janine) Tipsord, Vancouver, WA, Marie Tipsord, Villa Park, IL, Michael "Mike" Tipsord, Memphis, TN; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce loved to travel and was a vagabond with Harvey until settling down in Gridley, Illinois to raise their children. Joyce lived in Florida, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, to name a few. In her last years, Joyce moved back to Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. Joyce loved to cook and did so both professionally and for her family and friends. Breakfast on Sunday morning will never be forgotten by those who experienced it. Joyce also volunteered with the Gridley Fest committee for a number of years, and organized breakfast as a fund raiser for several years. Joyce along with her sisters even prepared wedding dinners for her family.

Joyce's door was always open to young and old for a drink, a meal, to watch a football game, or for a game of cards. Joyce loved to play cards, and was an excellent poker player, rummy player, and even crazy eights. Her nieces and nephews will long remember the gingerbread decorating at Aunt Joyce's house every year. And countless people will remember the laughter, the food, and the company that was always found at her home.

For those wanting to pay respects to her family, they will be available at 209 Woodford, Gridley, Illinois from 4 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 to gather by the campfire.