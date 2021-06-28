Joyce Roberta Kreiser

April 23, 1935 - June 24, 2021

ROWLETT, Texas - Joyce Roberta (Sarver) Kreiser, 86, of Rowlett, TX, formerly of Leonore, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mercer Place in Rowlett.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant with Rev. Mark Nowakowski, pastor of Richland United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Richland Cemetery, rural Tonica. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Kreiser was born April 23, 1935 in Buda to Clarence and Mabel (Smith) Sarver. She was a graduate of Tonica High School, Class of 1953 and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Peoria, Class of 1956. She married Walter W. "Beaver" Kreiser on March 15, 1958 at Richland United Methodist Church, rural Lostant. He passed away on March 12, 2000.

Mrs. Kreiser worked as a registered nurse at Owens Glass, where she served as their plant nurse and then at People's Hospital, later Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru where she retired after 32 years of service. After retirement, she served in the Illinois Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Richland United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer. Mrs. Kreiser lived in Leonore for most of her life. In recent years, she moved to Rowlett, Texas to be near her daughter. There, she enjoyed playing canasta at the local rec. center and, as a resident of Mercer Place, was known as an excellent bingo player who enjoyed collecting "Mercer Money". She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and was thrilled when she was able to see them play on TV in Texas. She reluctantly became a Texas Rangers fan as well. In earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and was on a bowling team. Her greatest joy was nursing and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Roberta (William) Smith of Rowlett, TX; three grandchildren, Jesse Smith of Carrollton, TX, Holly Smith of Rowlett, TX and Cameron Smith, stationed in Turkey with the U.S. Air Force; several brothers- and sisters-in-law, including her beloved sister-in-law, Linda Decker; several nieces and nephews and special family friends, the Burns Family, Terry-Jo, Jim, Stefon, Justin and "her" Samantha.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Donna Franks and four brothers, Hubert and Merle Sarver and two twin brothers that died at birth.

Pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Jesse Smith, Jim Burns, Stefon Burns, Justin Burns and Andy Hines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Leonore Volunteer Fire Department or the American Red Cross.

