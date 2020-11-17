Menu
Juanita Etherton

Sept. 18, 1923 - Nov. 14, 2020

LeROY - Juanita Etherton, 97, of LeRoy passed away at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

A private family visitation and funeral will be at the First United Methodist Church of Le Roy with Pastor Mattheis Lorimor officiating. Private family burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Le Roy, IL. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Le Roy. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Le Roy is assisting the family with arrangements.

Juanita was born September 18, 1923 near Carbondale, IL, and was the oldest of nine children born to Elta and Alma Travelstead Lipe. She married Glenn Etherton on January 22, 1946, in Carbondale, IL. He passed away on June 17, 1996.

Mrs. Etherton is survived by her children: Eugene (Joyce) Etherton of Le Roy, Lori (Dave) Neisler of Gridley, Charlotte (Ken) Tyrrell of Sandwich and Doug (Sue) Etherton of Le Roy. There are eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great- great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and five sisters.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 17, 2020.
