CHATSWORTH - Judith A. Bednar passed away September 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Judy was born November 26, 1949 to Elmer and Theresa Bensen in Chicago. She married her soulmate Frank Bednar on March 22, 1980. He survives in Chatsworth.

Also surviving is one Son Andrew Larsen, Pontiac, Daughter Theresa (Sean) Stanek, Pontiac, Granddaughter Laura (Tony) Tripicchio, Chatsworth, Granddaughter Eryn Larsen, Pontiac and Great Granddaughter Ava Ann Tripicchio. Also surviving is her Sister Catherine Bensen, Paxton and Brother Elmer (Debbie) Bensen, Lake Villa IL.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Canine Trixie.

Judy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Wife and Sister who loved her family unconditionally. She liked to gamble, play cards and read but most of all visit with her family and friends. Judy saw the world and people through rose colored glasses, always looking for the best in both.