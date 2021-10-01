Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Lynne "Judy" Carr
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Judith "Judy" Lynne (Riddle) Carr

Feb. 3, 1942 - Sept. 28, 2021

CLINTON - Judith "Judy" Lynne (Riddle) Carr, 79, of Clinton, IL passed away 10:18 PM September 28, 2021 at her family residence, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Rev. Julia Abel officiating. Burial will follow at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon, IL. Visitation will be 9:00–11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Weldon United Methodist Church.

Judy was born February 3, 1942 in Clinton, IL the daughter of V. Lester and Evelyn (Meredith) Riddle. She married Jack L. Carr February 3, 1963 in Weldon, IL. He passed away June 20, 2011.

Survivors include her children: Rhonda Kokos, Peoria, IL, Karen (Steve) Blickensderfer, Cerro Gordo, IL, Darrell Carr, Clinton, IL; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean (Don) Reynolds, Clinton, IL.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy was a 70-year member of the Weldon United Methodist Church and was very active in the church. She was the DeLand-Weldon High School Secretary for 20 years, retiring in 2000. And she was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Judy appreciated the kind loving care she received from Sarah Wolfe.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Oct
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Judy was a special, giving person, and I will miss her kindness. For decades, I watched her contribute her time and her generosity to the Methodist church. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Lisa Diaz
October 2, 2021
Darrell, Rhonda, Karen and families, We very sorry to learn that Judy passed away. She was a wonderful person and good friend to our Mom. We pray that you find comfort in your faith. Sincerely, Kevin Kingston
Kevin Kingston
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results