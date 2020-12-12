Judith Nonnie

Dec. 17, 1940 - Dec. 8, 2020

OSWEGO - Judith Nonnie, 79, of Oswego, IL passed away on December 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 17, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, IL the daughter of Waldo and Margaret (Kniffen) Walker. Judith married Lawrence Nonnie on January 27, 1968. She was a longtime teacher at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Aurora.

Judy was a tour guide with Armor Dial and an usher at the Paramount. She enjoyed reading, art and playing the piano. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her sons: Nicholas and Christopher (Amanda) Nonnie; and grandchildren: Avery, Natalina, and Autumn Nonnie. She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband Lawrence Nonnie and brother Frederick (the late Beverly) Walker.

A private funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.

