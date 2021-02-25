Judith Ann "Judy" Wolfe

Feb. 6, 1946 - Feb. 23, 2021

CLINTON - Judith Ann "Judy" Wolfe 75 of Clinton, IL passed away 4:58 A.M. February 23, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Friday, February 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to The American Lung Association or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Judith was born February 6, 1946 in Henderson, NV the daughter of Herbert "Bud" and Iona Faye (Nelson) Thoms. She married Robert Wayne Wolfe January 8, 1966 in Clinton, IL. He passed away January 22, 1994.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela C. Wolfe, Clinton, IL; siblings: Francis (Tonia) Thoms, Winter Springs, FL; Herbert Thoms, Paradise, CA; and Bonnie Sumner, North Ft. Myers, FL.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Marilyn Jean Pope and Sharon Patterson.

Judith retired as a secretary from the State of Illinois – Human Services. She then worked for Larry Welton, State Farm, Clinton, IL. Judith was strong in her faith attending the First Christian Church in Clinton, IL. She helped in the nursery, taught the younger children's Sunday School Class, and helped with "Ladies Night Out" as well as many other roles in the church.

She always had a smile that lit up a room. Her family and friends meant the world to her, but she especially loved her family. Judith was a friend to everyone and an enemy to none.

