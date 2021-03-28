Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julian R. Sneed
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Julian R. Sneed

Nov. 4, 1950 - Mar. 19, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Julian Sneed, 70, departed this life Friday, March 19, 2021 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Julian was the son of the late Reverend Leo and Mrs. Annie B. Sneed. Reverend Sneed was the former pastor of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington, IL.

Julian is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Sneed, Bloomington; a devoted sister, Dr. Jennifer G. Sneed, Niskayuna, NY (Scott McMillan), a loyal and dedicated brother, Carl B. Sneed, Bloomington (Chantal), Sloan Leo (Jennifer's Xon), New York City, two nephews, Kyle Sneed, Chicago, IL, and Jordan Sneed, Bloomington (Jene), as well as a host of cousins scattered across the United States.

Julian loved his family and was deeply knowledgeable about his community. He attended and graduated from Bloomington Public Schools and took courses at Illinois State University. Julian liked to work and started young as a paper deliverer for The Daily Pantagraph. He was mechanically inclined and an avid car aficionado. He found joy in working on cars, whether it was searching for specific parts or actually repairing them. He would often go to Miller Park in nice weather to work on his car. He used his interest in combustible engines when he worked several years in the parts department of Stahly Truck City. He later worked for a number of years for the McLean County Highway Department. He could be found in the worst weather making roads and highways safe for others.

In 1998, Julian suffered severe burns when his apartment caught fire, and he was challenged by significant health limitations thereafter. Even so, he was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan closely following each season. He will be sorely missed.

The family will hold a private graveside service to celebrate Julian's life. Memorials in his honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Carl, my thoughts are with you and the family
Roger Shoup
March 29, 2021
I knew Julian in high school-such a nice young man-didnt know his father was a minister-explains alot. Always friendly and kind-peace to his family
Wilma McAnelly-Mclaughlin
March 28, 2021
I went to high school with Julian -he was a nice young man-never knew his father was a minister/that explains alot about who Julian was. Peace to the fsmily
Wilma McAnelly-Mclaughlin
Student
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results