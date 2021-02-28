Julie M. Roberts

Aug. 20, 1957 - Feb. 26, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Julie M. Roberts, 63, of Bloomington, died after a continuous battle with COPD and other underlying conditions on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1957, in Bloomington, daughter of Joanne (Barnett) and Richard "Dick" Stielow.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directed to McLean County Youth Hockey Association.

Julie graduated from Normal Community High School, Class of 1975. Julie settled down in Bloomington where she and Rick Roberts shared many adventures together. She was well known in the community with 44 years as a State Farm Insurance employee, over 15 years as a hockey mom, and 10 years as a "Rink Mom" at Pepsi Ice Center. Everyone who knew Julie remembers all of the laughter moments that will be engraved in their hearts forever. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and would do everything to see them smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she has touched.

Julie is survived by Rick Roberts; one daughter, Hannah (Travis) Misch of Downs, IL; one son, Jason (Breanna) Roberts of Neenah, WI; three grandchildren: Aniyah Watson, MJ Watson, and Nash Roberts; also one step grandchild, Jaxson Misch. She is also survived by her two brothers: Steve Stielow and Jeff Stielow.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joanne and Richard (Dick) Stielow; aunt, Marlene (Barnett) Clothier.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com