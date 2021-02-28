Menu
Julie M. Roberts
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Julie M. Roberts

Aug. 20, 1957 - Feb. 26, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Julie M. Roberts, 63, of Bloomington, died after a continuous battle with COPD and other underlying conditions on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1957, in Bloomington, daughter of Joanne (Barnett) and Richard "Dick" Stielow.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Hudson Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be directed to McLean County Youth Hockey Association.

Julie graduated from Normal Community High School, Class of 1975. Julie settled down in Bloomington where she and Rick Roberts shared many adventures together. She was well known in the community with 44 years as a State Farm Insurance employee, over 15 years as a hockey mom, and 10 years as a "Rink Mom" at Pepsi Ice Center. Everyone who knew Julie remembers all of the laughter moments that will be engraved in their hearts forever. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and would do everything to see them smile. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she has touched.

Julie is survived by Rick Roberts; one daughter, Hannah (Travis) Misch of Downs, IL; one son, Jason (Breanna) Roberts of Neenah, WI; three grandchildren: Aniyah Watson, MJ Watson, and Nash Roberts; also one step grandchild, Jaxson Misch. She is also survived by her two brothers: Steve Stielow and Jeff Stielow.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joanne and Richard (Dick) Stielow; aunt, Marlene (Barnett) Clothier.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com


Published by The Pantagraph on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Mar
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Hudson Cemetery
IL
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In our hearts, and Heaven forever.
Jeff Stielow
Brother
March 4, 2021
Jeff
March 4, 2021
Hannah, Jason and Rick. You and your families are in my prayers. I´m so very sorry to hear about Julie´s passing. Julie was my best friend for many years. We had so many fun times. She was my maid of honor at my wedding, in the delivery room when I had my first child. I have so many great memories of Julie that I will always cherish. Although after our marriages and children our lives took us in different directions and we didn´t see each other much when we did it was always like old times. Julie was a special. Much loved
Abbie Soltwedel
March 2, 2021
Steve and LeeAnn Rever
February 28, 2021
Hannah and family, I am so sad to see that Julie passed away. She was such a sweet and fun personality, along with the best laugh. Julie is a lot of what I miss about not being at the rink anymore. R.I.P. Julie. My prayers for the family with this tremendous loss.
Amy Coon
February 28, 2021
