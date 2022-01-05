Juliene R. Longworth

July 11, 1959 - Dec. 30, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Juliene R. Longworth, 62, Champaign, died at 11:44 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, New York, NY, 10004.

She was born on July 11, 1959, in Normal, the daughter of Richard E. Miller and T. Ann Coyle. She married Alan J. Longworth on May 26, 1984, in Fairbury, IL. He survives.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Longworth of Champaign, IL; son, Bryan J Longworth of Alton, IL, and three grandchildren; daughter Katelyn R. Longworth of Bloomington, IL; sister, Ellen Longworth (Warren) of Champaign, IL; niece, Anna Longworth-Singer (Patrick) of Champaign, IL; and nephew, Michael J. Longworth of Milwaukee, WI.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Mrs. Longworth truly had a passion for helping others and was a dedicated Rehabilitation Counselor for the Department of Human Services. She graduated with a bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University in 1997, and a masters in Rehabilitation Counseling from Northern Illinois University in 2003.

Juliene was a 50-year survivor of type 1 diabetes. She was a very loving, caring and kind person. She loved spending time in the garden, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with her family.

Inurnment will take place in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is assisting with arrangements.

