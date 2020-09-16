CLINTON - June Graham Blue, 98, of Clinton, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

June was born Feb. 10, 1922, in DeWitt County, the daughter of Fred and Linnie Shaw Graham. She married John U. Blue Dec. 30, 1947, in Springfield. He passed away Oct. 20, 1996.

Survivors include her children, Joni and David Newberg, Clinton; grandchildren, Suzy (Chris) Brown, Morris, and Andrew (Jill) Newberg, Clinton; great-grandchildren, Joe and Jack Amiano; Morgan, Luke and Brady Brown, all of Morris; and Logan and Evan Newberg, Clinton.

June was a graduate of McMurray College; a member of Chapter B, PEO; the Clinton Country Club; and the Clinton Presbyterian Church. She was a lifelong resident of DeWitt County and taught business at Clinton Community High School. June enjoyed playing bridge and her "furry friends" over the years, especially her cat, Elizabeth Jane.

June will always be remembered by friends and family for her contagious laughter.

